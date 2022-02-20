Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF strengthens relations with ruling parties

by Mandla Ndlovu
40 mins ago | Views
The ruling party ZANU PF recently dispatched a high-level delegation to Zambia headed by National Secretary for Administration Dr. Obert Mpofu.

The diplomatic offensive saw Obert Mpofu and his delegation unleashing their charm on the Zambian ruling party UPND.

Obert Mpofu and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema share a passion for cattle ranching and are both devoted members of the Seventh Day Adventist church.

ZANU PF has enjoyed cordial relations with all of Zambia's ruling parties from Kenneth Kaunda's UNIP, MMD, PF, and now UPND.

From Zambia Obert Mpofu headed to Tanzania where he had engagements with Tanzania's ruling CCM.

This diplomatic offensive comes at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa was in Brussels representing the nation. Zimbabwe's re-engagement efforts resulted in the European Union dropping sanctions against General Constantino Chiwenga and General Valerio Sibanda.

Meanwhile, Chamisa's new outfit Citizens Coalition for Change is yet to unleash its own diplomatic offensive, the party hasn't defined its foreign policy nor has it appointed officers responsible for regional and international engagements.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Matibhiri buttered after being caught with someone's wife

2 hrs ago | 925 Views

'Ramaphosa influenced 'sinister' corruption charges against Ace Magashule'

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's R14m house seized in SA

4 hrs ago | 801 Views

Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kamambo applies for discharge

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

PROPHECY: How Chamisa will win the 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Gauteng bans renewal of licences for Zimbabweans with expired permits

6 hrs ago | 3034 Views

'Deport all foreigners en masse' Ramaphosa told

7 hrs ago | 3302 Views

ZANU PF youths divided over tshirts

8 hrs ago | 1717 Views

WATCH: Zim Community in South Africa declares war on crime

9 hrs ago | 2605 Views

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

10 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

10 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

10 hrs ago | 3285 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

11 hrs ago | 1186 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

11 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

12 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

12 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

12 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

14 hrs ago | 2983 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3706 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

UZ employees down tools

14 hrs ago | 962 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

14 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

14 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

14 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

14 hrs ago | 194 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

14 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

14 hrs ago | 605 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

14 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

14 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

14 hrs ago | 90 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

14 hrs ago | 164 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

14 hrs ago | 658 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

14 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days