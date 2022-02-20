ZANU PF strengthens relations with ruling parties

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The ruling party ZANU PF recently dispatched a high-level delegation to Zambia headed by National Secretary for Administration Dr. Obert Mpofu.The diplomatic offensive saw Obert Mpofu and his delegation unleashing their charm on the Zambian ruling party UPND.Obert Mpofu and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema share a passion for cattle ranching and are both devoted members of the Seventh Day Adventist church.ZANU PF has enjoyed cordial relations with all of Zambia's ruling parties from Kenneth Kaunda's UNIP, MMD, PF, and now UPND.From Zambia Obert Mpofu headed to Tanzania where he had engagements with Tanzania's ruling CCM.This diplomatic offensive comes at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa was in Brussels representing the nation. Zimbabwe's re-engagement efforts resulted in the European Union dropping sanctions against General Constantino Chiwenga and General Valerio Sibanda.Meanwhile, Chamisa's new outfit Citizens Coalition for Change is yet to unleash its own diplomatic offensive, the party hasn't defined its foreign policy nor has it appointed officers responsible for regional and international engagements.