Artists' right to align with political parties defended

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 mins ago | Views
Newly launched and controversial arts stable Zhomba Entertainment has defended artists who are aligning themselves with political parties.

Zhomba Chief Operations Officer Danford Makura said that artists had a right to freedom of association as well as freedom of expression which are championed by the new dispensation. Makura said it is amazing and exciting that more artists are politically conscious and speaking out about the socio-economic situation of the nation.

Makura added that "We have Fantan, Enzo Ishall, Jah Master among others performing at ZANU PF functions and openly endorsing ZANU PF while the likes of Ricky Fire also endorse the CCC headed by Chamisa.

"Zimbabwe is a nation of political tolerance and it is a nation that upholds freedom of expression and association. Fadzayi Mahere legally represented ZANU PF and Ozias Bvute aligned Metbank, Nelson Chamisa himself once stood against the interests of workers in the Zuva case, this shows that we are mature enough to stand for what we believe in as individuals and respect each other's choices.

At Zhomba Entertainment we are excited that artists are taking up political space and we would like to see artists like Killer T standing in a parliamentary election to represent his area."

Zhomba Entertainment is an arts stable that works with artists, comedians, actors, poets, and radio DJs. The stable offers a wide array of services such as publicity, marketing, distribution, recording, and promotion services.

The stable has worked with Malon Tee, hip hop legend Maskiri among others.

Source - Byo24News

