Man attempts to kill neighbour

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 37-YEAR-OLD Centenary man in Mashonaland Central province is assisting police with investigations after he attempted to kill his neighbour in a fight.


Taona Tauzeni (37) was arrested yesterday after he attacked Douglas Murungweni with an iron bar.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"We are investigating an attempted murder case in Centenary where Tauzeni allegedly struck Marungweni  with an iron bar in a fight," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the two had previously fought and Tauzeni was overpowered.

Tauzeni wanted to apologize for the previous fight and was accompanied by Zivanai Mapondera to Marungweni's house to apologize.

Both Marungweni and Tauzeni acted as if they had forgiven each other and Mapondera left the two talking peacefully.

Minutes later Tauzeni started assaulting Marungweni in revenge and he picked an iron bar which he used to strike his victim on the head.

Marungweni bled profusely and lost consciousness, fortunately Mapondera returned after discovering that he had left a pair of shoes at Tauzeni's house.

Upon his arrival he found Marungweni  unconscious in a pool of blood and rushed him to St Albert's hospital.

Tauzeni was subsequently arrested.

Police warned people to shun violence or risk being arrested.

Most Popular In 7 Days