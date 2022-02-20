Relief for Harare bus operators

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRIVATE bus operators have heaved a sigh of relief after council reduced rank fees at Mbare Musika bus terminus from US$30 to US$20.This follows the chaos at Mbare bus terminus last week where buses were picking up passengers outside the rank in protest against the hiking of ranking fees.Council, through the department of housing and community services, had increased rank fees by 100 percent from US$15 to US$30 per bus per day.Buses on Tuesday reverted back loading passengers in the rank much to the relief of bus operators and the travellers.Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said they sat down with bus operators and agreed to reduce the rank fees."We held a meeting with bus operators and agreed to an entry fee of US$20," Mr Chideme said.Before the adjustment of the rank fees, only Zupco buses and a few private buses were loading passengers in the rank.Travellers expressed relief over the new development saying they could now board buses without disturbances from menacing touts outside the rank.Mrs Benhilda Ngoma said she was happy that buses were now loading in the rank as she would not longer need to cross the ever busy and dangerous Adbennie Road to board a bus."At least I can just get into the rank and board a bus of my choice because touts were causing havoc grabbing our luggage to force us to board certain buses. Boarding a bus inside the rank is much safer than doing it outside," she said.Ms Felistas Mapako echoed the same sentiments saying: "Adbennie is a busy road and people were at risk of being hit by cars speeding on that road so we welcome the return of buses to the rank," she said.Zimbabwe Passenger Transporters Organisation chairman Dr Sam Nanhanga last week attributed the chaos at Mbare Musika bus terminus to council's hike of rank fees without consulting all stakeholders.Dr Nanhanga said they had challenges at the rank as they wanted it to be renovated but council failed.He said the local authority even refused to partner with them to spruce up the rank."They need to revert to US$15 and we start from there otherwise there is going to be chaos at the terminus," he said.Dr Nanhanga said a lot needed to be done at the terminus including putting proper shades and ablution facilities."If it rains, no one boards buses because of lack of shades for travellers. Council needs to revisit their fees because they are not doing anything at Mbare bus terminus and we wonder where the money we are paying is going," Dr Nanhanga said.