Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC warns Zimbabwe political parties

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AHEAD of the March 26 by-elections, political parties must sell their ideas to the electorate and not seek scapegoats in the event of losing, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has said.

Her remarks come as some opposition forces have already started claiming, without evidence, that the electoral management body is manipulating the voters' roll.

However, instead of seeking to blame Zec, political parties should campaign peacefully and entice the electorate with their ideas, Justice Chigumba said.

The country is set to hold by-elections in 28 National Assembly constituencies and 122 local authority wards.

As the clock ticks towards the polls, there is heightened political activity with several parties holding rallies to drum up support.

Speaking at the launch of the National Multi-party Liaison Committee (MPLC) in Harare yesterday, Justice Chigumba said political parties should campaign peacefully and desist from hate speech.

"I urge political parties to campaign peacefully, refrain from hate speech, and use the MPLC to solve conflicts. Political parties must resist the urge to blame ZEC in advance as you are facing defeat, please we want to hear more of what your party stands for and give us your strategies," she said.

She said political parties should concentrate more on addressing challenges affecting the electorate in their respective constituencies instead of blaming ZEC on the way elections are conducted.

The launch was attended by civil society organisations, political parties and other stakeholders.

Justice Chigumba quashed social media reports that Zec was tempering with the voters' roll, saying that the electoral body is not accountable to social media but Parliament.

"As we are in election mode, you will be reading all about voter's roll fraud from nameless, faceless individuals on social media. They continue to send questions and we know our mandate and how to account to stakeholders. You want ZEC to respond to Twitter or social media, give us proper legislation. Zec will account through Parliament according to the legislative framework, not social media," said Justice Chigumba.

Political parties and candidates contesting in the March 26 by-elections are bound by the provisions of the code of conduct which they signed and presented to the commission along with their nomination papers.

In line with the Electoral Act, Zec launched the multiparty liaison committee where disputes and conflicts will be resolved amicably during and after the March 26 by-elections.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zec chief election officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana, said contesting political parties and candidates are expected to take the lead in ensuring peaceful campaigns

"It is in this spirit that you have been invited to the launch of this MPLC meeting so that you periodically engage one another to resolve  any forms of electoral disputes that might arise on the road to polling day in an amicable way," he said.

MPLCs are established in terms of Section 160B of the Electoral Act of Zimbabwe.

Mr Silaigwana said the meeting was also meant to outline the role of MPLCs and assist political parties and candidates to participate and resolve disputes among themselves. The MPLC will be cascaded to constituency and local authority levels.

The meeting also highlighted contents of the code of conduct for political parties and candidates, which gives guidelines to peaceful electioneering conduct.

"As you are aware, this code of conduct, which is also referred to as the Fourth Schedule of the Electoral Act was revised to encompass all electoral stakeholders in order to have a holistic approach to enhancement of peaceful conduct during elections," he said.

Political parties and candidates signed the code of conduct during the nomination period for the by-elections and are expected to abide by it.

They should, among other things, desist from any conduct that is prohibited in the Electoral Law, including but not limited to, use or threats of violence, hateful language, intimidation, bribery and damage to property.

Mr Silaigwana urged political parties to publicise the code of conduct widely in election campaigns and promote a climate of tolerance in which electioneering activities take place without fear, coercion, intimidation or reprisals.

Source - The Herald
More on: #ZEC, #Zanu-PF, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

Putin warns arrogant US, NATO

59 secs ago | 1 Views

Putin warns that Moscow's response will be 'instant' if anyone tries to take on Russia

9 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa face off in Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 1018 Views

CCC launch fuels politically motivated violence

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

O Level exams now being marked at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

'Elections will force Zimbabwe to re-dollarise'

2 hrs ago | 633 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 975 Views

Welshman Ncube denies snubbing Chamisa's rally

2 hrs ago | 863 Views

'Jail ex-American soldier nabbed with gun at RGM Airport'

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Hyena invades school

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Please don't jail me I am old: ex perm sec Proff Gudyanga pleads in court

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Umzingwane ward 9 villagers walk 16km to clinics

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Tsholotsho villagers live in fear of hippos roaming the area

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The voters roll is clearly a mess, so why is Zec trying to escape accountability?

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe should adopt 'you eat what you gather' policy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zim – SA higher education partnerships for excellence

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ramaphosa can only lose and Malema has everything to gain

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa represents hope, future

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe mulls Rwanda-style co-operatives model

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Nedbank renews Sables sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zinara pleads with DBSA after default

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gweru gets automated water kiosk

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo School girl gang raped

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zec feels the heat over voters roll

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Dilapidated state of roads worries legislators

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chin'ono's case postponed again

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZimStat to use national census to estimate diaspora populace

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bomb explodes on Tsholotsho family

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Prosecution for farmers with undipped cattle

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Exchange rate moves to 1:124 at auction platform

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Government investigates absentee teachers

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Biti loses application to restart assault trial

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Might Warriors crash out of Awcon despite a win

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Relief for Harare bus operators

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Ex-US soldier pleads guilty to possession of a firearm

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Truck driver up for smuggling alcohol

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zinara to explore new revenue sources

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

RBZ freezes 4 firms' accounts

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Govt reaches out to HIV positive children

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Auto spares gobble US$160m in 2021

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zim would face a major health crisis

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope

12 hrs ago | 674 Views

Monetary Policy Analysis

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Dutch Auction Market vs Local Allocation System

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsvangirai's definition of the word 'change'

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

So, Zimbabwe govt promises, again, to reopen ZISCOSTEEL hahahaha!

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sexual exploitation of women as community relations chairman declare a job for a thigh

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

'We will protest rigged elections!' promised Chamisa - but why keep participating, it's insane

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man attempts to kill neighbour

14 hrs ago | 594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days