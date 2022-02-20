Latest News Editor's Choice


Bomb explodes on Tsholotsho family

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MOTHER and her two children aged three and 12 from Tsholotsho district in Matabeleland North province were seriously injured after an explosion from a suspected bomb one of the the minors had picked up.

The trio from Magotsha Line, Chief Ngqoya, is admitted at Tsholotsho District Hospital.

Andile Dlamini (12) who was with his mother Simangaliso Ncube (35) and his sibling Kwanele (3), picked up the unknown object on their way home from Tsholotsho Business Centre on 18 February. He then showed his mother the object which he later took home and it exploded the following day, injuring all the three.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the incident.

He said the object exploded when Andile and his brother started playing with it the following day.

"There was a big explosion which attracted the attention of neighbours who rushed to find out. They discovered that Simangaliso had injuries on the abdomen and above the forehead while Andile sustained lacerations on the nose, left knee, a cut on the left thigh and also had injuries on the stomach. Kwanele sustained injuries on the stomach, nose, right hand and thigh," said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said all the victims sustained life-threatening injuries following the explosion.

"The nature and type of the explosive device is yet to be determined. We urge members of the public to educate children not to tamper with unkown objects," said Asst Comm Nyathi.



Source - The Chronicle

