Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZimStat to use national census to estimate diaspora populace

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) will use the forthcoming national census to be held in April this year to gather critical information on Zimbabweans based in the diapora.

While diasporan citizens will not be counted during the census, the agency will ask local respondents about their relatives based outside the country.

Millions of Zimbabweans are resident in various countries across the world but there is no clear data on their population despite the fact that they contribute to socio-economic development through remittances.

Responding to Chronicle questions on the sidelines of a census trainers workshop targeting senior Government officials in Bulawayo who will train census enumerators, ZimStat public relations and communication manager Ms Mercy Chidemo said the agency will gather data on Zimbabweans in foreign lands during the census period.

The country will hold a national population and housing census from April 21 to 30, whose data will inform the country's policy direction. For the first time, Zimbabwe will be conducting a census in April as previously censuses were held in August.

"The 2022 census will use the de-facto method to count all persons living within the boundaries of Zimbabwe on the census night (April 20). However, there is an emigration module in the census questionnaire which will provide estimates of the diaspora population," said Ms Chidemo.

She said the ongoing training which is ending on Thursday next week will capacitate participants with skills they will need to train enumerators who will be deployed to the ground. An estimated 50 000 enumerators drawn from the public service will be employed to gather data during the census period.

ZimStat has started employing enumerators, supervisors, and information communication technology experts who will conduct the exercise. Treasury allocated $3 billion towards the preparation and conduct of the 2022 Population and Housing Census in the 2022 national budget.

"The purpose of the training is to equip trainees with skills and knowledge such that they cascade the training to two lower levels. Level one trainees are Provincial Heads of Ministries. They will be trainers for levels II and III. During data collection, they will be supervisors and will be expected to coordinate census activities at provincial and district levels," she said.

ZimStat will be using a Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) technique in capturing data from members of the public and tablets will be used in the enumeration period.

ZimStat said it is mandatory for every Zimbabwean who is resident in the country to be counted and those who do not comply with census enumerators may even face arrest.

During the workshop, attendees were told that Zimstat is using international standards of data gathering to even classify forms of employment.

For instance, according to the ZimStat census questionnaire template anyone who has a way of generating income including vendors will be considered gainfully employed.

The workshop also tackled issues to do with deployment of enumerators who are conversant with the cultures and language of the respondents they will interview.

They said this was critical in capturing all the information accurately.

Ms Chidemo said the coming census is important in policy formulation, economic projections, estimated labour force and will be used as a benchmark for development of housing statistics among other things.

ZimStat has projected that the country's population will increase to 17 million from 13 million which was recorded in the 2012 national census.

ZimStat has already completed the census mapping exercise to ensure no one is left uncounted.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Putin warns arrogant US, NATO

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Putin warns that Moscow's response will be 'instant' if anyone tries to take on Russia

10 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa face off in Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 1026 Views

CCC launch fuels politically motivated violence

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

O Level exams now being marked at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 877 Views

'Elections will force Zimbabwe to re-dollarise'

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 982 Views

Welshman Ncube denies snubbing Chamisa's rally

2 hrs ago | 868 Views

'Jail ex-American soldier nabbed with gun at RGM Airport'

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Hyena invades school

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Please don't jail me I am old: ex perm sec Proff Gudyanga pleads in court

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Umzingwane ward 9 villagers walk 16km to clinics

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Tsholotsho villagers live in fear of hippos roaming the area

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The voters roll is clearly a mess, so why is Zec trying to escape accountability?

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe should adopt 'you eat what you gather' policy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zim – SA higher education partnerships for excellence

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Ramaphosa can only lose and Malema has everything to gain

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa represents hope, future

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe mulls Rwanda-style co-operatives model

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Nedbank renews Sables sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zinara pleads with DBSA after default

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gweru gets automated water kiosk

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo School girl gang raped

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zec feels the heat over voters roll

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Dilapidated state of roads worries legislators

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chin'ono's case postponed again

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Bomb explodes on Tsholotsho family

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Prosecution for farmers with undipped cattle

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Exchange rate moves to 1:124 at auction platform

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Government investigates absentee teachers

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Biti loses application to restart assault trial

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZEC warns Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Might Warriors crash out of Awcon despite a win

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Relief for Harare bus operators

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Ex-US soldier pleads guilty to possession of a firearm

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Truck driver up for smuggling alcohol

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zinara to explore new revenue sources

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

RBZ freezes 4 firms' accounts

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Govt reaches out to HIV positive children

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Auto spares gobble US$160m in 2021

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zim would face a major health crisis

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope

12 hrs ago | 674 Views

Monetary Policy Analysis

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Dutch Auction Market vs Local Allocation System

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsvangirai's definition of the word 'change'

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

So, Zimbabwe govt promises, again, to reopen ZISCOSTEEL hahahaha!

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sexual exploitation of women as community relations chairman declare a job for a thigh

12 hrs ago | 693 Views

'We will protest rigged elections!' promised Chamisa - but why keep participating, it's insane

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man attempts to kill neighbour

14 hrs ago | 594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days