Bulawayo School girl gang raped

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two rape suspects while four others are on the run after gang raping a secondary school student in the city.Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed..Msebele said Jeffrey Dube (42) was arrested on charges of raping a 28 year old mentally challenged woman on February 18.Ronaldo Sawopa (19) was nabbed for sexually assaulting his victim on February 19 at her home after she refused to be intimate with him"Dube went to the woman's place of residence in Magwegwe and found her watching television alone in the sitting room. He closed the door from inside and raped her,'' Msebele said.The offence was discovered after the woman's cousin sister arrived from the shops and found Dube inside the house.Dube failed to explain why he was at the house before he left. The victim however later narrated the sexual assault to her cousin sister who reported the matter to police leading to his arrest.Msebele said on February 21, an 18-year old secondary school student was gang raped by four unknown suspects on her way home from school.The incident happened along a footpath which passes through Pelandaba West cemetery. They were disturbed by a passerby and ran away.Msebele said investigations are ongoing to locate the unknown suspects.