Nedbank renews Sables sponsorship

by Staff reporter
NEDBANK Zimbabwe has renewed sponsorship of the Sables for one more year after announcing an increase to the title sponsorship of the country's flagship rugby side.

The bank‚ which has committed its support to rugby development in Zimbabwe through sponsorship of the Sables and the domestic Rugby Challenge Cup would be the principal partner of the team during the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers in France in July.

Nedbank Zimbabwe, which has been the headline sponsor of the Sables since last year, unveiled a massive US$200 000 sponsorship at glitzy ceremony in Harare on Tuesday evening.

The sponsorship package, which is almost double last year's package of US$120 000, will cater for the team's preparations in the run-up to the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will intensify preparations for the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup, which doubles as the final phase of the World Cup qualifiers by featuring in the Currie Cup First Division in South Africa, where they will compete as the Goshawks.

Sports and Recreation Commission board member Coleen de Jong, who chairs the Sables Trust, a commercial vehicle through which the Zimbabwe Rugby Union sources financial and material support for the senior national team thanked Nedbank for their continued support.

"To Nedbank, who have been steadfast in their pledge as platinum sponsors, we are honoured to share this journey with you and thank you for the confidence you have in our team," de Jong said.

"To individuals and corporates who generously support the Sables in different ways thank you. We will make you proud of your association with a team that epitomises all that is good in sport, and the passion and integrity of us all will be testament to the pride we take in representing the nation on your behalf."

Nedbank head sales and origination Heresy Herry pledged his company's commitment to rugby beyond next year's Rugby World Cup.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

