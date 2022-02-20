Latest News Editor's Choice


One-month away from deadline: Construction underway at Egodini Mall project

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WITH only a month away from the April phase one deadline, Egodini Mall contractor, Terracotta Trading (Private) Limited, is continuing with construction work, now focused on taxi rank and bus roads, and bays for informal traders.

In the above video shared by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) today, "construction of taxi rank roads, Zupco rank roads and informal trader's final platform levels are ongoing at the eGodini Mall in preparation for laying of road curbs, asphalt and pavers soon".

Stakeholders have complained that the project has taken too long to complete with the contractor admitting that they were behind schedule, citing several challenges.

However, the bulk civil works, which include sewerage, water and drainage systems installation, have been completed.

Source - The Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days