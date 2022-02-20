News / National
Mnangagwa spokesman suspended from Twitter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba has been suspended from Twitter.
Charamba was suspended in the early hours of 24th of February 2022.
It is unclear on what got him suspended by Twitter.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders and followers have welcomed Twitter's decision to suspend George Charamba's account.
Pidigori Waenda. pic.twitter.com/BUFSojODDe— Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) February 24, 2022
