Zanu-PF, Zapu Bulawayo Ward 18 candidates face the electorate

News / National

by Staff reporter

As the campaign for the next month's by-election gathers momentum ZANU-PF and ZAPU candidates for Bulawayo's Ward 18 had an interface with the electorate Thursday and presented their election manifestos.Zimbabweans will on March 26 head to the mini polls to fill in 28 parliamentary and local authority seats that fell vacant over the past two yearsWard 18 which covers Magwegwe became vacant in 2020 following the recall of Concillia Mlalazi by the MDC-T, accusing her of defecting to the rival MDC Alliance.Enoch Madzimure who represents ZANU-PF said he will improve service delivery in the city once elected into office."The country is built by its citizens," said Madzimure, during the election debate organised by CITE and its partners."Let me bring it closer. The ward is built by its residents. I will build a development unit in this ward that will bring together men, women and the youth. I will be sitting down with that committee to deliberate on the issues affecting our community."He said will prioritise improving the city's roads which are in a very bad state."Every Council in Zimbabwe, out of the research that I have done, was given a road repairing machine," he said."I am talking about bulldozers and graders. What I am saying is, Bulawayo City Council was also given its machines but the roads are still bad. Where are those graders? So given a chance to become a councillor, I will look into that to ensure roads are fixed using those machines."Gibson Sikhosana, the ZAPU candidate said he would work with the Magwegwe community to spearhead development in the area."We realise that there are many problems that we face as a community," said Sikhosana."Once I become a councillor you and I will work together to develop our community. There is nothing much I can do on my own. I promise to be loyal to the community. We will work together because if I am to say I am going to give you this and that I will be lying to you."Sikhosana went on to say he would also address the problem of youths and drugs in the community and unite the community for development."The ZAPU manifesto is about devolution," he said."In ZAPU we say the power must come down to the provinces and to the people now."