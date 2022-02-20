Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Esidakeni Farm owners demand compensation

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Esidakeni Farm owners are demanding nearly US$340 000 in compensation for the destruction of their crops during the time Dumisani Madzivanyati 'illegally occupied' the farm.

Esidakeni, also known as Kershelmar Farms (Private) Limited is owned by Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) director, Siphosami Malunga, Zephaniah Dhlamini and Charles Moyo.  

Malunga, Dhlamini and Moyo bought the farm in 2017 from former white farmers but are struggling to retain ownership as the state acquired the farm in 2020 via a Notice of Acquisition General Notice 3042 that appeared in a government gazette.

In December, Malunga and partners were granted a provisional order to evict Madzivanyati from Esidakeni after he defied the initial court order.

Madzivanyati and ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, were controversially allocated pieces of land by the State at the farm.

The High Court order said should Madzivanyati fail to comply, he together with workers claiming occupation through him would be sentenced to 12 months in prison.

In a letter to Madzivanyati dated 15 February 2022, Kershelmar Farms through their lawyers, Webb, Low & Barry, demanded that he pays a total of US$339 660 within seven days, failure of which legal action would be taken against him.

"Our clients were in peaceful occupation of the farm known as Esidakeni Farm where they planted 150 000 tomatoes and 65 000 butternuts," reads the letter.

"Our clients have advised that from the period of September 2021 – November 2021 you were in unlawful occupation of our clients' farm. During that period, you unlawful tempered with our clients' irrigation system depriving our clients' crops of water during the critical reproductive stage. You unlawfully diverted our clients' water systems to service a piece of land you had identified as belonging to yourself and our clients were unable to water and spray their crops which resulted in the crops suffering moisture stress and insects infestation."

The lawyers argued as a result of that, their clients' crops "were seriously damaged and experienced wilting and drying off of foliage, flower, abortion, and fruits which could not develop to marketable size and grade."

They further explained in the letter: "This damage to the crops has caused our clients to suffer financial loss amounting to US$339 660 (three hundred and thirty-nine thousand six hundred and sixty dollars). We have been instructed to demand, as we hereby do, payment of the amount of US$339 660 to our clients within seven (7) days of receipt of this letter failing which, further recourse will be sought against you at the High Court for recovery of the same, the costs of which shall be for your account."

Source - cite.org.zw

Comments


Must Read

Recent Supplies of Weapons to Ukraine by NATO Countries

2 mins ago | 3 Views

FIFA bans Zimbabwe over Mnangagwa son-in law's interference

24 mins ago | 184 Views

Teachers to work 2 days a week

54 mins ago | 289 Views

ZEC blamed for low voter registration turnout

57 mins ago | 97 Views

CSOs push for review of BCC parking fees

57 mins ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF, Zapu Bulawayo Ward 18 candidates face the electorate

58 mins ago | 122 Views

Vee Mhofu takes mbira to Mzansi

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman suspended from Twitter

1 hr ago | 596 Views

200 Zimbabwean students stranded in Ukraine

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa's security members die in car crash

1 hr ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwean gets six life terms and 192 years in SA

1 hr ago | 209 Views

5 people killed in gas explosion

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe earns US$153m from tobacco

1 hr ago | 33 Views

One-month away from deadline: Construction underway at Egodini Mall project

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Masisi, Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for bi-national commission

1 hr ago | 60 Views

In a major first, Econet switches on 5G network in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Putin warns arrogant US, NATO

11 hrs ago | 4974 Views

Putin warns that Moscow's response will be 'instant' if anyone tries to take on Russia

12 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa face off in Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 4102 Views

CCC launch fuels politically motivated violence

13 hrs ago | 1769 Views

O Level exams now being marked at gunpoint

13 hrs ago | 3691 Views

'Elections will force Zimbabwe to re-dollarise'

13 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Welshman Ncube denies snubbing Chamisa's rally

13 hrs ago | 2496 Views

'Jail ex-American soldier nabbed with gun at RGM Airport'

13 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Hyena invades school

13 hrs ago | 988 Views

Please don't jail me I am old: ex perm sec Proff Gudyanga pleads in court

13 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Umzingwane ward 9 villagers walk 16km to clinics

13 hrs ago | 159 Views

Tsholotsho villagers live in fear of hippos roaming the area

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

The voters roll is clearly a mess, so why is Zec trying to escape accountability?

13 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe should adopt 'you eat what you gather' policy

13 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zim – SA higher education partnerships for excellence

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ramaphosa can only lose and Malema has everything to gain

13 hrs ago | 577 Views

Chamisa represents hope, future

13 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe mulls Rwanda-style co-operatives model

13 hrs ago | 387 Views

Nedbank renews Sables sponsorship

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zinara pleads with DBSA after default

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

Gweru gets automated water kiosk

13 hrs ago | 234 Views

Bulawayo School girl gang raped

13 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zec feels the heat over voters roll

13 hrs ago | 574 Views

Dilapidated state of roads worries legislators

13 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chin'ono's case postponed again

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

ZimStat to use national census to estimate diaspora populace

13 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bomb explodes on Tsholotsho family

13 hrs ago | 445 Views

Prosecution for farmers with undipped cattle

13 hrs ago | 125 Views

Exchange rate moves to 1:124 at auction platform

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

Government investigates absentee teachers

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

Biti loses application to restart assault trial

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZEC warns Zimbabwe political parties

13 hrs ago | 278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days