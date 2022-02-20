Latest News Editor's Choice


Teachers to work 2 days a week

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (ZINATU) says its members will only report for duty twice a week until the government addresses their grievances.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, ZINATU Secretary-General Livingston Munganidze said the government must review their salaries and housing allowances and pay them in foreign currency since most landlords are charging rent in foreign currency.

Teachers are demanding a basic salary of US$540.

Munganidze said until their grievances are addressed, teachers will be conducting lessons two days per week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

"Our members are generally not happy with the 20% salary offer by the government. It is not enough to cater for today needs let alone send their children to school. We feel that the employer is using intimidatory tactics to force them back to their workplaces," Munganidze said.

"ZINATU has come up with the following minimum demands which should be given attention within a period of fourteen working days from today (February 22). The USD salary component must be raised by US$250 taking it to US$350 with effect from March. The housing allowance should be pegged at the parallel market rate as obtaining in the surrounding high-density suburbs which are charging not less than USD50 per room."

He said for decency, a teacher is entitled to a minimum of four rooms translating to US$200 per month.

"If we are to receive this money sooner than later, we plead that it be granted at parallel market rate of US$1:ZWL$230. The school fees allowance be pegged at the rate being charged at most government schools which are not less than ZWL$45 000," he said.

Munganidze reiterated that ZINATU members are not happy with the continuous threats coming from the government was akin to the criminalisation of their genuine grievances.

Source - cite.org.zw
