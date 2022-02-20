Latest News Editor's Choice


FIFA bans Zimbabwe over Mnangagwa son-in law's interference

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe has been banned by FIFA, who are demanding that the Zifa board suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission be reinstated.

The Zifa board led by Felton Kamambo was suspended by SRC last year over a litany of charges that include corruption and sexual abuse of female referees.

"Consequently, and in accordance with article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, ZIFA loses all its membership rights as of 24 February 2022 until further notice. ZIFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted. This also means that neither the ZIFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or CAF," FIFA said in a statement.

Fifa had given the SRC until January 3 to reinstate the board and following a meeting on Thursday, the world governing body resolved to ban Zimbabwe from all FIFA activities.

In a related development, Football Kenya Federation was also been suspended by FIFA due to ‘interference by a third party'.

"Without prejudice to any investigations by national authorities or other judicial bodies, the FIFA Council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.








Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days