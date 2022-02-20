Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gushungo properties up for grabs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE late former President Robert Mugabe could be turning in his grave with properties running into several millions of United States dollars from two of his farms going under the hammer as the business empire folds, the Zimbabwe Independent reported.

According to a notice, Harare-based auctioneers, Ruby Auctioneers, will tomorrow and on Monday auction farm equipment and vehicles at Mugabe's two – Gushungo Holdings (Highfield Farm) in Norton and Gushungo Dairy Farm in Mazowe.

A source close to the late leader's family yesterday confirmed that Mugabe's wife, Grace, instituted the auction as she looks at down-scaling operations.

Zimbabwe on Monday celebrates Mugabe's life through the National Youth Day, which also coincides with the auctioning of the late leader's assets.

Mugabe was born on February 21, 1924 and died in September 2019 after being removed from office via a military coup that propelled Emmerson Mnangagwa into the presidency.

Reacting to the development, a Mugabe sympathisers yesterday said this reflected badly on Mnangagwa's administration

which is failing to protect the former leader's estate.

"The treatment of the former President (Mugabe) continues to have a sour taste in the mouth.

Inability to respect a founding father notwithstanding any mistakes does little to build and reconcile a nation.

It's absolutely essential that former leaders and current ones are treated with respect and decorum so that they gracefully exit office without fear of ill-treatment."

The ardent follower said celebrating Mugabe's birthday on Monday should also be a period of self-introspection for the current leadership.

"We celebrate his birthday on the 21st, a date agreed to by all and hopefully it's a reflection time.

We can do better as a nation and unite our people for greater prosperity than perpetuate feuds and inability to forgive," the sympathiser said.

In an interview yesterday, independent researcher and political analyst Effie Ncube said the development needs to be assessed principally on the reasons the former first family was disposing of the property.

"If the property being disposed of was acquired above board without any criminality then there is no problem with that except if they are disposing of that property because they are having problems financially or maybe because the Mnangagwa regime is not taking care of them.

"That will be a problem because every new government has a responsibility to accord dignity to those who have governed the country in the past regardless of the political differences they might have or which they continue to have now," Ncube said.

"There is some dignity that goes with the office of the president, the dignity that goes with the office of the first lady regardless of how much we might disagree with them.

The empathy, the due respect and compassion has to go with those offices unless there is a clear cut case of criminality."

He added that if Grace was being victimised on account of political differences that would reflect badly on Mnangagwa's government.

"If the former first lady is disposing of the property because she wants to retire into private life and she thinks that the excess property is not fitting to the kind of life she will be living then there isn't any problem.

"If she is getting rid of the property because she wants to retire into something more decent or to get some income and get a decent life in retirement again it becomes problematic because the government has a responsibility to take care of the former first family regardless of the political differences," he added.

"It's not about personal differences but what the law requires in terms of how they should be treated.

In the case that they could not sustain the business after leaving, which is always the case with many former leaders on the continent, then that also brings a lot of questions on the former leaders," he said.

Political commentator Rashwheat Mukundu said the auction signalled the end of the Mugabe legacy as the family retreats from both its business and political interests.

"This attests to views that business ventures of the politically connected are anchored on political patronage and cannot survive on their own," he said.

Properties to be auctioned on site in Norton include three Nissan NP 200 pickups, a Mazda BT50, a Toyota Hilux, seven Bluewater pumps on wheels and a John Deere combine harvester to maize head.

The properties also include combine harvesters, motorised boom-spray, tractor mower side cutters, spreaders and reversible three-dish ploughs.

Property going under the hammer at Gushungo Dairy Farm include an Isuzu five-tonne refrigerated, combine harvester maize head, boom spray, Scania horse, 30 tonne trailer, two Honda Fit sedans, water bowsers, a minibus, six lawn mowers and two tractors.

Government in 2020 gazetted a law known as the Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits (Services and Facilities for Spouses of Former Presidents) Notice stipulating benefits the spouse of a former President is entitled to in case of retirement or death of the President.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

60 mins ago | 252 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

1 hr ago | 635 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 642 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 130 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 270 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 17 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days