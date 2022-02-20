WATCH: Prophet Magaya receives Presidential welcome in Kenya

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Charismatic preacher Walter Magaya received a welcome fit for Presidents at Jomo Kenyatta airport in Kenya. Thousands thronged the airport to welcome the Zimbabwean Prophet.Walter Magaya is in Kenya for a 3-day crusade set to be held at Kitangale Stadium. Walter Magaya has millions of followers across the globe. His following has grown in spite of the negative publicity and controversy which has surrounded the Magaya brand.Prophet Walter Magaya was a spiritual son and mentee of the late Nigerian prophet TB Joshua. Magaya is popular for his Prophetic, healing, and deliverance gift which became the name of his ministry.Walter Magaya is ranked amongst the top generals in the prophetic ministry in Southern Africa, the massive welcome in Kenya proves that his fame and popularity go beyond Southern Africa.Thousands are expected to fill up the Katengele Stadium over the next 3 days of the Walter Magaya crusade in East Africa.Watch the video below: