UKRAINE CRISIS: Zimbabwe steps in

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Please be advised that the holder of this letter is a Zimbabwean citizen, seeking a safe passage through Ukraine and the bordering countries en route to Zimbabwe.



The Government of Zimbabwe will sponsor the shelter, food and air tickets to Zimbabweans, enroute to Zimbabwe.





The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Berlin avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassies the assurances of its highest consideration.





The Zimbabwean Embassy in Berlin has written a letter to citizens in Ukraine which allows them to pass points of entry as they fly back to Zimbabwe after Russia invaded the Eastern African country.The contents of the letter is as follows:The letter comes after Harare Prophet Edd Branson (formely Edwin Mutongwizo) said:In Response to the many pleas of Zimbabweans stuck in Ukraine, We are in the midst of trying to assist unfortunately Our earlier plan to charter a plane to carry Zimbabweans from Ukraine directly will not be possible as a no fly zone has been issued and the operator we had approached cannot fly into the Ukrainian Airspace. Therefore if Zimbabweans in Ukraine can find their way into Poland and get in touch with the Zimbabwean embassy, We will be able to assist for them to be chartered back home for free. Please get in touch with the embassy on +49 30 232556760…N.B This Is a sole initiative by Prophet Edd Branson and Partners