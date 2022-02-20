Top South African sangoma to consult live on Skyz Metro FM

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Controversial South African traditional healer Dr. Khehlelezi, (real name is Bhongolethu Mzozo) will be consulting live on Skyz Metro FM in Bulawayo on the 3rd of March 2021.The program hosted by DJ Khehla will start at 9PM.Posting on Facebook, Khehlelezi said, "umabizwasabele sebengimemezile kwisikhondlakhondla somsakazo e Zimbabwe can i have your support ufone uthi shine mkhulu ngyothi phakama mzansi Africa ngzobe ngihlola for 2hrs i will try to be live. (sic)."Khehlelezi is known for his lavish lifestyle and public display of opulence and grandeur. He drives around in expensive cars and helicopters and is often seen purchasing the latest cars. He has been accused by his critics of ukuthwala (using various traditional medicine, snake, or goblins, etc as a means of acquiring wealth).Khehlelezi also runs a Prophetic pseudo-charismatic church where he is the Prophet and also runs a Zion church where he is the archbishop