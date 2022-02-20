Latest News Editor's Choice


PICTURES: Mnangagwa addresses Kwekwe rally

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his government will ignore opposition threats of violence and focus on focus on building the country

He was addressing thousands of supporters at a campaign rally in Kwekwe ahead Saturday.

In remarks directed at rival Nelson Chamisa and his Citizen's Coalition for Change (CCC) party, Mnangagwa said; "We will ignore the violent threats by the CCC and continue to focus on building the nation brick upon brick, stone upon stone.

He added; "The second republic values investing in the young generation.

"We have even launched a Women's bank which will help in empowering the women in the country."

More follows …

RALLY IN PICTURES:























Source - NewZimbabwe

