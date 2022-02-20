Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe-born student postpones wedding to flee Ukraine

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A medical student from Leicester has had to postpone her wedding as she prepares to escape Ukraine.

Stella Musiyiwa was due to wed her partner Kudzai in the eastern city of Dnipro on Saturday.

Now they are joining thousands of others heading for the border as Russian forces advance.

The couple are among a group of international students attempting to make their way to the Polish border in two cars.

'Imminent danger'

Musiyiwa said if they can reach Poland they should be able to get a flight back to the UK.

She said those stranded in Ukraine are eager for updates on what they should do.

"There's no instructions from anybody. No-one is giving any guidance on what we should do," she said.

"We don't have any communication from the British Embassy on what we should do, they've just stopped communicating.

"The Polish government have said that no matter where you're from [their] borders are open to all refugees, so that's what everybody is trying to do.

"We just need to get out of the imminent danger that we're in."

Stella's mother Memory Musiyiwa, who lives in Leicester, said she is hopeful her daughter will be able to reach Poland.

"I just want her to be in a place of safety," she said.

"We've got a history in this – we came from Zimbabwe, running away from the regime – so it's evoking all those emotions."

Source - BBCNews.com

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

24 mins ago | 203 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

25 mins ago | 78 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

25 mins ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

26 mins ago | 67 Views

Govt threatens to halt Wadyajena's road project

26 mins ago | 46 Views

Malunga's lawyers intensify court attle over seized Esidakeni farm

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Water shortages loom in Bulawayo

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Police in running battles with defiant Chamisa supporters

1 hr ago | 395 Views

PICTURES: Mnangagwa addresses Kwekwe rally

1 hr ago | 229 Views

13 CCC activists further remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF activists deface CCC candidate posters

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Tsenengamu will never rejoin Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Govt backtracks on title deeds

1 hr ago | 136 Views

BCC climbs down on parking deal

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Khupe goes to court over MDC-T funds

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Kamambo interrogates Afcon funding

1 hr ago | 59 Views

SRC not budging

1 hr ago | 24 Views

4 Zimbabwe robbers nabbed following shoot out in SA

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe to evacuate 256 citizens from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

High Court throws out Ginimbi will

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZIFA president judgment deferred

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Another TV station opened

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Masisi stands tall in fight to remove illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Diaspora a death trap for cheating partners

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kirsty Coventry speaks out on FIFA suspension

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zinara pair in $6,8m fraud storm

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe vaccinates 40 percent of population

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mangwana orders village heads to pledge votes to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zivhu's rebound: is Chiwenga gaining more ground?

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mudzuri launches by-election campaign in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Top South African sangoma to consult live on Skyz Metro FM

24 hrs ago | 1278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days