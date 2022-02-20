Police in running battles with defiant Chamisa supporters

News / National

by Staff reporter

RIOT police using tear-smoke fought running battles with defiant Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters gathered at at Gokwe centre Saturday for a campaign rally to be addressed by party leader Nelson Chamisa.Elsewhere in Kwekwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF party rally proceeded without incident.In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, CCC interim vice president Tendai Biti said; "The rally is no longer possible, as you have seen these guys (ZRP) are blood thirsty and they can do anything to shed blood."As leadership we must order our supporters to go home, but the yellow fever will not be stopped by teargas or riot police."