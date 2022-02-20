Transport Ministry denies cancelling Wadyajena real

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has denied reports it cancelled a road construction tender awarded to Moyor Contracting, a company owned by Zanu-PF legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, saying it is only carrying out a contract determination exercise.This follows media reports the contract had been terminated after the company failed to finish the job on time.The ministry also said the awarding of the tender, for the rehabilitation of Golden-Valley Sanyati Road, was above board after social media users questioned the deal."Facts to correct misleading media reports on Golden Valley-Sanyati Road reconstruction. Contractor Mayor Contracting Pvt Ltd start date was 19 October 2021 to 10 December 2021 and contract sum US$3 930 397,21 scope of works 15km reconstruction. Mayor contacting won the tender in a competitive bid MOTID/ERRP2/28/2021 for Golden Valley-Sanyati Road reconstruction in accordance with public procurement act," the ministry said in a statement."The tender was published in the Government Gazette and Manica Post on 10 September 2021 and the Sunday mail 12 September 2021. Mayor contracting company Pvt is an entity registered with PRAZ and CIFOZ and the road is in Mashonaland west rural," the statement reads."The work progress is at 15km base 21,8km base 1. The overall progress to date is 25%. The work done to date meets standard and specification. The Contractor cited delays caused by Covid-19 restrictions and his key staff on site were affected by the pandemic as well as rains," the ministry said, adding to date, no money has been paid to the company.Companies are required to use their own finances when carrying out road maintenance works and then claim their funds when the work has been successfully done and certified."No payment was made to Mayor Contracting either as advance for mobilization or work done to date. The project engineer is seeking for project determination not termination. By determination each party retains its rights and obligations under the contract," the ministry said.