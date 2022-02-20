Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa blames whites for Ziscosteel collapse

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa claims the demise of integrated steelworks company, Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Ziscosteel), was caused by white people who sabotaged it from the time Zimbabwe got its independence in 1980.

Ge said this while addressing a Zanu-PF rally in Kwekwe Saturday.

"For over 20 years, Ziscosteel has been down. At its peak Ziscosteel used to employ between 6000-7000 and those from the downstream industry. The company gave iron and steel to the entire region including East Africa and overseas countries," he said.

Mnangagwa said whites were unhappy with the black majority rule in 1980 and then started to sabotage the company.

"When we gained independence in 1980 as Zanu-PF the whites were very unhappy. They started to sabotage Ziscosteel until it was brought to its knees," he said, without explaining how the whites sabotaged the company.

He said after frantic efforts to court a foreign investor, his administration decided that the best decision was to allow a local investor to revive the company.

"We have been looking for external investors to resuscitate Ziscosteel and over US$450 million is needed for the resuscitation. Ziscosteel is owned by the government which has 89% and other stakeholders have 11%. We settled for Kuvimba, which is 65% owned by government and it is going to resuscitate Ziscosteel. The US$450 million is already available," he said.

While Mnangagwa blamed the whites for sabotaging the company, reports indicate it was brought down by systematic corruption.

A 2006 parliamentary inquiry established that the Redcliff plant was brought to its knees by grand looting by government ministers and other senior officials.

However, the report was never published.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

81% of wars between 1945 and 2001 were launched by the US

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'crush' Chamisa's CCC

4 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Chamisa lashes out at Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 990 Views

Biti's extreme language irks Judge

4 hrs ago | 1110 Views

NSSA faces US$7,4m lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Heads roll at Zinara after tollgates scandal

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa's son-in law plunging Zimbabwean football into disarray to settle personal scores

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Liberation war stalwart pens political book

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni predicts overwhelming rigging in the by elections

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chief Nyangazonke reads riot act against corrupt village heads under his jurisdiction

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF is not allowing opposition to campaign in Umguza, claims CCC

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mawere demands judge's recusal

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Pushback over Chinese lithium push from US funded NGOs

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Homesick refugees reconnect with home

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Hyperinflation headache for accountants

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa son-in law's costly blunder

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Stray donkey owners risk US$100 fine

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF birthed a free Zimbabwe, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Our fathers back then: strict disciplinarians, but loving

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tsholotsho man murdered over girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Blood-thirsty robbers rampage in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Jilted man destroys 12 windowpanes

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Moves to relax Bulawayo parking conditions

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Kambarami criticises new parking system

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bosso, Bulawayo City hostilities resume at BF

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Major component installed at CSC Bulawayo plant

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Least numbers register to vote in Mateebeleland

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Cassper Nyovest in town

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Invasion of Ukraine was inevitable

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kirsty Coventry backs Mnangagwa's son-in law

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Parirenyatwa Hospital in negligence storm

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

2 ex-convicts in court for robbery

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chinese business not deterred by negative media

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Eskom to hit South Africans with an above-inflation tariff hike

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kuvimba to pour US$1,3bn into Zisco revival

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

We're defending ourselves from threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Transport Ministry denies cancelling Wadyajena real

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Foreign currency deposits hit US$1,94 billion

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to crush Chamisa like lice

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mwonzora's Zanu-PF antics started long time ago

16 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe regime an utter disgrace that has brought unpardonable shame upon our nation!

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe can't pride itself on economic growth built on sub-standard products

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

UN Security Council proves greatest threat to world peace and security

16 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

16 hrs ago | 6026 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

16 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

16 hrs ago | 1226 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

16 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days