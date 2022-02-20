Sons kill father over witchcraft allegations

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Dotito brothers allegedly assaulted their father to death after accusing him of bewitching them.

Munyaradzi Nyanzira (29) and Ashly Nyanzira (23) broke into their father's bedroom on Tuesday and fatally struck him with an iron bar.The duo is reported to be mentally challenged.Mashonaland Central police spokespersons Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Dotito where Lovemore Nyanzira (60) was murdered by his two sons who are mentally challenged," Mundembe said."The duo accused their father of bewitching them and they broke into his bedroom where he was sleeping with their step mother Juliet Mufuka (32)."It is further alleged that Mufuka fled from the room with her baby leaving the duo beating their father.She went to inform their neigbour Medious Mbiri (50) who came and restrained the duo but they had already killed their father.A police report was filed leading to their arrest.Police urged people living with mentally challenged people to give them extra care and ensure that they take appropriate medication.