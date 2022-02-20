Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man attempts to kill uncle over a girlfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Mashonaland   Central province are hunting for an attempted murder suspect Confidence Gumudzi (23) who struck his uncle Kissmore Sakala (22) three times with an iron bar on the head.


Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"We are appealing  for information  which can lead to the arrest of an attempted  murder suspect Gumudzi who is on the run since last week."

Allegations  are that on February  19 Gumudza and Sakala who both reside at 411 Cleverhill Bindura had a misunderstanding  over a girlfriend. 

Gumudza could not stomach sharing his girlfriend with his uncle  and assaulted him with an iron bar.

Sakala bled profusely and Gumudza fled from the house leaving his uncle in a pool of blood.

Gumudza was rushed to Bindura hospital and was later transferred  to Parirenyatwa group of hospitals where he is curently admitted.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days