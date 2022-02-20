Man attempts to kill uncle over a girlfriend

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Mashonaland Central province are hunting for an attempted murder suspect Confidence Gumudzi (23) who struck his uncle Kissmore Sakala (22) three times with an iron bar on the head.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."We are appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of an attempted murder suspect Gumudzi who is on the run since last week."Allegations are that on February 19 Gumudza and Sakala who both reside at 411 Cleverhill Bindura had a misunderstanding over a girlfriend.Gumudza could not stomach sharing his girlfriend with his uncle and assaulted him with an iron bar.Sakala bled profusely and Gumudza fled from the house leaving his uncle in a pool of blood.Gumudza was rushed to Bindura hospital and was later transferred to Parirenyatwa group of hospitals where he is curently admitted.