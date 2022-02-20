News / National
BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters
At least 17 have been hospitalized while 1 person sadly lost his life following an act of violence by suspected ZANU PF thugs during CCC President Nelson Chamisa's address in Kwekwe today.
The suspected hooligans allegedly used spears, machetes and iron bars to assault the victims.
More details to follow…
A CCC supporter has died in Kwekwe after ZANUPF thugs unleashed violence at @nelsonchamisa's rally using spears and machetes.— Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) February 27, 2022
These visuals show the brutal violence meted out to @nelsonchamisa's supporters in Kwekwe at the @CCCZimbabwe by-election campaign rally this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JdLTc8koNq
Several youths injured after being attacked by machete wielding @ZANUPF_Official thugs who failed to disrupt our Rally in Kwekwe @nelsonchamisa #RegisterToVoteZW #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/rP7ASph0xP— Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) February 27, 2022
