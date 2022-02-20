BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A CCC supporter has died in Kwekwe after ZANUPF thugs unleashed violence at @nelsonchamisa's rally using spears and machetes.



These visuals show the brutal violence meted out to @nelsonchamisa's supporters in Kwekwe at the @CCCZimbabwe by-election campaign rally this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JdLTc8koNq — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) February 27, 2022

At least 17 have been hospitalized while 1 person sadly lost his life following an act of violence by suspected ZANU PF thugs during CCC President Nelson Chamisa's address in Kwekwe today.The suspected hooligans allegedly used spears, machetes and iron bars to assault the victims.More details to follow…