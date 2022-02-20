Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters

by Mandla Ndlovu
At least 17 have been hospitalized while 1 person sadly lost his life following an act of violence by suspected  ZANU PF thugs during CCC President Nelson Chamisa's address in Kwekwe today.

The suspected hooligans allegedly used spears, machetes and iron bars to assault the victims.


More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News
More on: #CCC, #ZANU_PF, #Chamisa

