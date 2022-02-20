'Ukraine President commits crimes against humanity' Jonathan Moyo says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

"We're already handing out weapons and will hand them out to defend our country to everyone who wants and has capacity to defend our sovereignty", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming arming civilians and using them as human shields; a clear crime against humanity! pic.twitter.com/Bq2ZHsgRNX — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 27, 2022

Professor Jonathan Moyo has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of committing crimes against humanity by recruiting civilians to fight Russia.Ukraine is currently recruiting civilians to join its fight.Said Moyo: We're already handing out weapons and will hand them out to defend our country to everyone who wants and has capacity to defend our sovereignty, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming arming civilians and using them as human shields; a clear crime against humanity!Moyo that the country was hiding under the notion of volunteerism."Putting aside the silly notion of having civilians volunteer to fight a superpower; yes it's criminal for any regime to mobilize civilians for the purpose of using them as human shields under the preposterous guise of "arming them as volunteers. Mobilization ain't voluntary!"Meanwhile, Ukraine has lodged a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to get it to halt its invasion, Zelensky said Sunday."Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression," Zelensky declared in a tweet.The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel on Saturday began actively recruiting people in Israel to fight against the Russian military.