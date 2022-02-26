News / National

by Staff reporter

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday elaborated on China's basic position on the Ukraine issue.Wang also had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine during his phone talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as well as Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counsellor to French President Emmanuel Macron, respectively.On China's basic position on the Ukraine issue, Wang stressed the following five points.Firstly, China stands for respecting and safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and earnestly abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China's position is consistent and clear, and it also applies to the Ukraine issue.Secondly, China advocates the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, he said.China believes that a country's security cannot come at the expense of harming others' security, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by reinforcing and even expanding military blocs. And all countries' reasonable security concerns should be respected. The Cold War mentality should be completely abandoned.Following the five consecutive rounds of eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Russia's legitimate demands on security should be taken seriously and solved in a proper way, Wang added.Thirdly, China has been following the evolution of the Ukraine issue, and the present situation is something China does not want to see.It is absolutely imperative that all parties exercise necessary restraint in order to prevent the situation in Ukraine from deteriorating or even getting out of control. The safety of ordinary people's lives and properties should be effectively safeguarded, and in particular, large-scale humanitarian crises have to be prevented.Fourthly, the Chinese side supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. And China welcomes direct talks and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.The Ukraine issue has evolved in a complex historical context. Ukraine should be a bridge of communication between the East and the West, instead of the frontline of confrontations between major countries.China also supports Europe and Russia in their efforts to hold dialogue on an equal footing over the European security issue, uphold the notion of indivisible security, and eventually form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.Fifthly, China believes that the UN Security Council should play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine issue and that regional peace and stability as well as the security of all countries should be put first.Actions taken by the Security Council should reduce the tension rather than add fuel to the flames, and should help advance the settlement of the issue through diplomatic means rather than further escalating the situation.China is always opposed to wilfully citing the Chapter VII in Security Council resolutions to authorise the use of force and sanctions.Wang said that China, as a permanent member of the Security Council as well as a responsible major country, has always been faithfully fulfilling its international obligations and playing a constructive role in safeguarding world peace and stability.When it comes to the peace and security issue, China is a major country with the best record, Wang said, adding that China has never invaded other countries, launched proxy wars, sought spheres of influence or engaged in any military bloc confrontation.China adheres to the path of peace and development, and is committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said.China will continue to firmly reject all hegemonies and strong powers, and firmly safeguard the legitimate and legal rights and interests of developing countries, especially small and medium-sized countries, he added.