Dembare fall to Gamecocks

by Staff reporter

Dynamos 0 - 1 Chicken InnCHICKEN Inn gave Dynamos a big reality check at the National Sports Stadium yesterday as the Gamecocks underlined their title credentials on what turned out to be a bad day for all the country's Big Three in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.Forward Brian Muza struck in the 78th minute with a low drive after the DeMbare defence was caught off guard following a cross into the box. Fellow Premiership giants CAPS United fell to a heavy 2-6 defeat at Manica Diamonds while Highlanders were shocked 1-0 by Bulawayo City in Bulawayo on the same day.Dynamos put up a jaded performance yesterday when they returned to the giant stadium to play in front of their home fans for the first time this season.Their coach Tonderai Ndiraya could not hide his disappointment, during the post-match press conference, following the lucklustre performance.Ndiraya was particularly frustrated by the goal that his team conceded after the defenders failed to clear their lines from a set piece taken just outside the penalty box.Ndiraya said he had expected a better outing from his charges considering the investment the Harare giants have made during the transfer window."It's a very disappointing result. I am very disappointed particularly by the way we lost the game. What is frustrating for any coach is to concede the way we did. A free-kick from about 30-35 metres wasn't that dangerous, a high ball and we failed to defend, is disappointing if you look at the experience that we have," thundered Ndiraya in the post-match conference.Dynamos, who were playing for the first time in front of their vociferous crowd this season, had hoped to build from the potential shown by this new look squad in the goalless draw against defending champions last week.Ndiraya maintained confidence in the team that played last week.The game was delayed by almost 20 minutes because there was no ambulance at the stadium. The ambulance crew eventually arrived almost an hour after the scheduled kick-off time. Dynamos had a few half-chances in the first half, including a fifth minute miss by Brandon Mpofu who shot wide after the Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard had missed a low cross from Bill Antonio.The same cross had also eluded Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga who was under pressure from two defenders and the goalkeeper.Apart from that there wasn't much from the Glamour Boys to appease their loyal fans, who rooted behind the team from the start to the end."I thought today we were not really ourselves. I expected a different performance. It looks like we gave it our all against FC Platinum last week when we looked solid and created chances. But today if you ask me, we never created any meaningful chances."Of course in the first half we had some moments but those were not really clear cut chances."But in games like these you don't get clear chances. Those half chances and set pieces, like they did today, is what you take advantage of and score goals. All the same, that didn't happen. Of course, we didn't perform the way we had wanted to but I must also give it to Chicken Inn."They came here with a game-plan. From the onset I think their intentions were very clear. They wanted to be very tidy at the back and they played with three men at the back and they kept it very tight and that restricted us to some few moments. They did well. It was a very good game-plan and they scored through a free-kick and afterwards they shut the shop," said Ndiraya.After a goalless first half, Chicken Inn returned with more purpose but just like Dynamos, they could not carve out some clear chances. But they could not miss their moment when Muza, who was full of energy the whole match, was presented with an easy opportunity after DeMbare goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and his defenders were beaten by an aerial ball, which landed on the striker's feet inside the box. Chicken Inn coach, Joey "Mafero'' Antipas, said their game-plan worked against Dynamos as the Gamecocks celebrated a third win on the bounce since the resumption of the league competition two weeks ago."One thing I must say is that it wasn't a game for the fans. It was a game to grind maximum points and we did just that."Dynamos had a better first half, they had control of the game. We were a bit slow and Dynamos were winning the second ball and were attacking us.