Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare fall to Gamecocks

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos 0 - 1 Chicken Inn
CHICKEN Inn gave Dynamos a big reality check at the National Sports Stadium yesterday as the Gamecocks underlined their title credentials on what turned out to be a bad day for all the country's Big Three in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Forward Brian Muza struck in the 78th minute with a low drive after the DeMbare defence was caught off guard following a cross into the box. Fellow Premiership giants CAPS United fell to a heavy 2-6 defeat at Manica Diamonds while Highlanders were shocked 1-0 by Bulawayo City in Bulawayo on the same day.

Dynamos put up a jaded performance yesterday when they returned to the giant stadium to play in front of their home fans for the first time this season.

Their coach Tonderai Ndiraya could not hide his disappointment, during the post-match press conference, following the lucklustre performance.

Ndiraya was particularly frustrated by the goal that his team conceded after the defenders failed to clear their lines from a set piece taken just outside the penalty box.

Ndiraya said he had expected a better outing from his charges considering the investment the Harare giants have made during the transfer window.

"It's a very disappointing result. I am very disappointed particularly by the way we lost the game. What is frustrating for any coach is to concede the way we did. A free-kick from about 30-35 metres wasn't that dangerous, a high ball and we failed to defend, is disappointing if you look at the experience that we have," thundered Ndiraya in the post-match conference.

Dynamos, who were playing for the first time in front of their vociferous crowd this season, had hoped to build from the potential shown by this new look squad in the goalless draw against defending champions last week.

Ndiraya maintained confidence in the team that played last week.

The game was delayed by almost 20 minutes because there was no ambulance at the stadium. The ambulance crew eventually arrived almost an hour after the scheduled kick-off time. Dynamos had a few half-chances in the first half, including a fifth minute miss by Brandon Mpofu who shot wide after the Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard had missed a low cross from Bill Antonio.

The same cross had also eluded Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga who was under pressure from two defenders and the goalkeeper.

Apart from that there wasn't much from the Glamour Boys to appease their loyal fans, who rooted behind the team from the start to the end.

"I thought today we were not really ourselves. I expected a different performance. It looks like we gave it our all against FC Platinum last week when we looked solid and created chances. But today if you ask me, we never created any meaningful chances.

"Of course in the first half we had some moments but those were not really clear cut chances.

"But in games like these you don't get clear chances. Those half chances and set pieces, like they did today, is what you take advantage of and score goals. All the same, that didn't happen. Of course, we didn't perform the way we had wanted to but I must also give it to Chicken Inn.

"They came here with a game-plan. From the onset I think their intentions were very clear. They wanted to be very tidy at the back and they played with three men at the back and they kept it very tight and that restricted us to some few moments. They did well. It was a very good game-plan and they scored through a free-kick and afterwards they shut the shop," said Ndiraya.

After a goalless first half, Chicken Inn returned with more purpose but just like Dynamos, they could not carve out some clear chances. But they could not miss their moment when Muza, who was full of energy the whole match, was presented with an easy opportunity after DeMbare goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and his defenders were beaten by an aerial ball, which landed on the striker's feet inside the box. Chicken Inn coach, Joey "Mafero'' Antipas, said their game-plan worked against Dynamos as the Gamecocks celebrated a third win on the bounce since the resumption of the league competition two weeks ago.

"One thing I must say is that it wasn't a game for the fans. It was a game to grind maximum points and we did just that.

"Dynamos had a better first half, they had control of the game. We were a bit slow and Dynamos were winning the second ball and were attacking us.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

The paradigm of war and interests

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Chamisa speaks out on Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Mnangagwa enjoys massive crown at homecoming rally

3 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Stop abusing war vets in Zanu-PF politics, Mahiya told

3 hrs ago | 906 Views

Chamisa's Kwekwe rally rocked by violence

3 hrs ago | 772 Views

Caps crash to heavy defeat

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF needs to stop the war against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

South Africa set to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Teachers plan march to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

70% of BCC debtors clear arrears

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Cross-border drivers up for smuggling goods worth over US$52,000

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

0ver 5 000 people register to vote in Bulawayo, says Zec

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Leaders should put Zimbabwe first

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Constitutionalism, rule of law is key

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

ZBC needs a turnaround strategy

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Let external auditors vet voters roll'

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe loses billions in mineral revenue

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chiwenga urges support for good Govt programmes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

City chokes Bosso

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation on course

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Biti assault trial resumes on March 28

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Chinese business in Zimbabwe has come of age

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Kick out corrupt opposition from urban councils,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

US double standards exposed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Touts resurface at passport office

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

RBZ clears US$200m auction forex backlog

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Russia's legitimate demands on security should be taken seriously'

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zacc reinstates investigations officer with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'Ukraine President commits crimes against humanity' Jonathan Moyo says

16 hrs ago | 3976 Views

BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters

17 hrs ago | 4992 Views

'I am inspired by Macheso,' says Kujo

18 hrs ago | 660 Views

Man attempts to kill uncle over a girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Sons kill father over witchcraft allegations

20 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

23 hrs ago | 1309 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days