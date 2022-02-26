Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga urges support for good Govt programmes

by Staff reporter
2022-02-26
VICE President and Zanu-PF Second Secretary Constantino Chiwenga has said there is need for every Zimbabwean to support policies being implemented by the Second Republic aimed at uplifting people's livelihoods.

Addressing multitudes of Zanu-PF supporters during a Presidential Star Rally at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe ahead of the March 26 National Assembly and local authorities by- elections on Saturday, VP Chiwenga said there was no need for people to just oppose good Government programmes for the sake of opposing.

"President Mnangagwa has been pushing the engagement and reengagement programme so that we are able to trade with other countries. He is doing this under the mantra Zimbabwe is open for business.

"Right now we are witnessing the growth of the economy and Zimbabweans should support Government policies that are aimed at uplifting them. There is no need to oppose good programmes just because you are in the opposition party," he said.

VP Chiwenga said it was a fact that there were some challenges affecting the economy that in turn affected the people.

"We have some challenges as a country, challenges that affect the general people but they are mainly as a result of the illegal sanctions that were imposed on us by the West. Britain and her allies imposed these sanctions.We are however happy that since President Mnangagwa returned from Brussels, successes of the reengagement and engagement are starting to show," he said.

Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa has on many fora urged people to work hard to turnaround the economy as opposed to waiting for foreigners and results are already showing.

"This is why we are saying Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo," he said.

Chiwenga said Zimbabweans should take advantage of the abundant natural resources to grow their economy.

"You here, those at home are people who are capable of building our country. The President said no one will be left behind in terms of the development of the country," said VP Chiwenga.

He said after assuming power, the Second Republic introduced the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) outlining policies, strategies and projects to guide the country's social and economic development.

"Now we have the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) in place as we work towards attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030," said VP Chiwenga.

He said by 2030 Zimbabweans should be enjoying the benefits of a middle income economy.

"We want to work together and build our country led by President Mnangagwa. Look at the construction of roads, the construction of hospitals taking place across the country. That points to development.

"There is also no university without an innovation hub. We have these hubs for innovations. Dams are being constructed and there is agriculture support by the Second Republic. All these positives have taken place in a short space of time. This Government has potential to do more for the people and should be supported," he said.

VP Chiwenga said there was no party with the people at heart like Zanu- PF adding that come by-elections, the ruling party will triumph.

Source - The Chronicle
