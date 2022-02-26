Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

There is reported chaos at as Zimbabwean land borders as immigration officials say borders were opened only in the press and they have not been given any official instruction or statutory instrument to open the borders.Bus drivers who spoke to this reporter on Monday said the process is frustrating as officials are demanding $35 usd per person to cross the border.Recently, President ED Mnangagwa's government announced that borders were now opened to the public, however the government has not processed the statutory instrument reversing the one which closed borders.Zimbabwe reopened its borders for passenger traffic including motorists and pedestrians, eight months after its closure, to control the spread of Covid-19. Cross-border traders have been pleading with authorities to reopen Beitbridge border post which provides a gateway into neighbouring South Africa. The Zimbabwe government said the closure has exposed people, who are largely dependent on its southern neighbour, to poverty.