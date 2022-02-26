Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
There is reported chaos at as Zimbabwean land borders as immigration officials say borders were opened only in the press and they have not been given any official instruction or statutory instrument to open the borders.

Bus drivers who spoke to this reporter on Monday said the process is frustrating as officials are demanding $35 usd per person to cross the border.

Recently, President ED Mnangagwa's government announced that borders were now opened to the public, however the government has not processed the statutory instrument reversing the one which closed borders.

Zimbabwe  reopened its borders for passenger traffic including motorists and pedestrians, eight months after its closure, to control the spread of Covid-19. Cross-border traders have been pleading with authorities to reopen Beitbridge border post which provides a gateway into neighbouring South Africa. The Zimbabwe government said the closure has exposed people, who are largely dependent on its southern neighbour, to poverty.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

By-elections Test Case

17 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Putin now clearly unhinged and can't be allowed to hold entire world at ransom!

17 hrs ago | 3151 Views

We cannot take democracy for granted - ex-army general Chiwenga imperil us all

18 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1119 Views

The paradigm of war and interests

21 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Chamisa speaks out on Kwekwe violence

21 hrs ago | 5851 Views

Mnangagwa enjoys massive crown at homecoming rally

21 hrs ago | 3514 Views

Stop abusing war vets in Zanu-PF politics, Mahiya told

21 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chamisa's Kwekwe rally rocked by violence

21 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Caps crash to heavy defeat

21 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zanu-PF needs to stop the war against Zimbabweans

21 hrs ago | 1073 Views

South Africa set to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post

21 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Teachers plan march to Parliament

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

70% of BCC debtors clear arrears

21 hrs ago | 513 Views

Cross-border drivers up for smuggling goods worth over US$52,000

21 hrs ago | 922 Views

0ver 5 000 people register to vote in Bulawayo, says Zec

21 hrs ago | 299 Views

Leaders should put Zimbabwe first

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Constitutionalism, rule of law is key

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

ZBC needs a turnaround strategy

21 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Let external auditors vet voters roll'

21 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe loses billions in mineral revenue

21 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chiwenga urges support for good Govt programmes

21 hrs ago | 228 Views

City chokes Bosso

21 hrs ago | 435 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation on course

21 hrs ago | 217 Views

Biti assault trial resumes on March 28

21 hrs ago | 83 Views

Dembare fall to Gamecocks

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chinese business in Zimbabwe has come of age

21 hrs ago | 252 Views

'Kick out corrupt opposition from urban councils,' says Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 141 Views

US double standards exposed

21 hrs ago | 480 Views

Touts resurface at passport office

21 hrs ago | 344 Views

RBZ clears US$200m auction forex backlog

21 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Russia's legitimate demands on security should be taken seriously'

21 hrs ago | 731 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days