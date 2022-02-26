News / National
Cains food employees fake robbery
5 hrs ago | Views
Police in Mvurwi have arrested two Cains food employees who allegedly faked a robbery and swindled $17600 from the company.
Sources close to investigations confirmed that Barnabas Mazani and Abel Mazani are assisting police with investigations.
"We have arrested the duo in connection with a fake robbery and so far $9000 has been recovered," said the police.
The duo is expected in court tomorrow.
Source - Byo24News