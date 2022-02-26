Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cains food employees fake robbery

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi
5 hrs ago | Views
Police in Mvurwi  have arrested two Cains food employees who allegedly faked a robbery and swindled $17600 from the company.


Sources close to investigations confirmed that Barnabas Mazani and Abel Mazani are assisting  police with investigations. 

"We  have arrested the duo in connection  with a fake robbery and so far $9000 has been  recovered," said the police.

The duo is expected in  court tomorrow. 

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days