Cains food employees fake robbery

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi

Police in Mvurwi have arrested two Cains food employees who allegedly faked a robbery and swindled $17600 from the company.

Sources close to investigations confirmed that Barnabas Mazani and Abel Mazani are assisting police with investigations."We have arrested the duo in connection with a fake robbery and so far $9000 has been recovered," said the police.The duo is expected in court tomorrow.