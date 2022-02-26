GMB increases Maize price to Millers

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The Grain Markerting Board (GMB) has increased Maize prices to millers by 16% Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Sources familiar with the incident said the price has been increased from ZWD$43000 a tonne to ZWD50 000."GMB has increased the price of Maize to millers by 16% and that will force the prices of maize meal, milk and meat to go up in the next seven days," the source said.More details to follow...