GMB increases Maize price to Millers

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
The Grain Markerting Board (GMB) has increased Maize prices to millers by 16% Bulawayo24.com has learnt.


Sources familiar with the incident said the price has been increased from ZWD$43000 a tonne to ZWD50 000.

"GMB has increased the price of Maize to millers by 16% and that will force the  prices of maize meal, milk and meat to  go up in the next seven days," the source said.

More details  to follow...

Source - Byo24News

