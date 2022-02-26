Headmaster axes teacher

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Zavarima secondary school headmaster Denford Zavarima allegedly axed a fellow teacher in Binga last week after he suspected him of cheating with his wife.

The deputy headmaster Samuel Marime confirmed the incident."The situation is complicated because he even accused another teacher of sleeping with his wife after he had axed our teacher to broken bones and he has a plasters to heal his bones.He is acting strange to an extent that we suspect that he is now mentally disturbed because at time he takes his bath outside and he is religiously in fights with his wife in public".Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Marime said," Both teachers who were assaulted by Zavarima are nursing their wounds and the Head's mental condition is now questionable".He added that they reported the matter to the police as they are failing to contain Zavarima's outrageous behavior.Efforts to contact Zavarima's comment were fruitless till the time of publication as his phone is unavailable.