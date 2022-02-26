Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Headmaster axes teacher

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Zavarima secondary school headmaster Denford Zavarima allegedly  axed a fellow teacher  in Binga last week after he suspected him of cheating  with his wife.


The deputy headmaster Samuel Marime confirmed the incident.

"The situation is complicated because he even accused another teacher of sleeping with his wife after he had axed our teacher to broken bones and he has a plasters to heal his bones.

He is acting strange to an extent that we suspect that he is now mentally disturbed because at time he takes his bath outside and he is religiously in fights with his wife in public".

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com  Marime said," Both teachers who were assaulted by Zavarima are  nursing their wounds and the Head's mental condition is now questionable".

He added that they reported the matter to the police as they are  failing to contain Zavarima's outrageous behavior.

Efforts to contact Zavarima's comment were fruitless till the time of publication as his phone is unavailable.

Source - Byo24News

