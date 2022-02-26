Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NGO engages stakeholders for youth voter registration awareness campaign

by Stephen Jakes
by Stephen Jakes
MAKOKOBA Multi-stakeholders Forums (MMF) Chairperson Mhlonitshwa Moyo has invited all different organisations and resident stakeholders to increase awareness on voter registration to the youth who seem reluctant to register.


Moyo invited stakeholders to assist in mobilising youths for the education campaign.

"We invited all Makokoba Stakeholders and different organisations namely Zanu-PF, CCC, Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA), Traditional Healers, businesses, soccer teams, MP, councillor among others," he said.

"We are preparing for a meeting that will see to it that youths are educated on what it means to be registered to vote."

Makokoba Ward 7 councillor Shadreck Sibanda said they are trying to mobilise youths so that they are educated on the importance of registering to vote.

"We saw it fit as Makokoba residents that we meet up and discuss the issue of delimitation  which is looking to Makokoba  because its number of people will disturb the constituency , as they will end up mixing with other constituencies to form one constituency," he said.

"Therefore we are in the process of encouraging youths to register to vote so that Makokoba remains a constituency on its own, with its own leadership rather than us to end up becoming a big constituency."

Sibanda said they are challenges which come with a constituency when it becomes big.

Makokoba Member of Parliament James Sithole said the reason for this youth awareness campaign is for them not to lose constituencies to other provinces.

"Our aim is that we educate youths on the importance of registering to vote and we hope that this awareness campaign is going to help our youths," he said.

Source - Byo24News

