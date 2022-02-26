Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Esigodini family lives in fear after injiva threatens to murder them

by Stephen Jakes
55 mins ago
Esigodini family in Munkula village, Matabeleland South have been living in fear after the father who had relocated to South Africa has threatened them with death.


Ekhethi is alledgely that he sent his wife a whatsapp voice note on 17 September threating her that he was on his way to murder her and their daughters.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena could neither decline nor confirm the case.

"As off now I'm not at the office so I can not confirm the case. However if the case was firstly reported last year we might still have more details about it as well as recently reported since it is an ongoing case," said  Mangena.

Matabeleland South Acting spokesperson sergeant Thandolwenksi Moyo declined to comment.

The accused Ekhethi Mabhena (45) is said to have left their home last year November after he had a fight with his two daughters Lokuphila Mabhena (27) and Lonzuzo Mabhena (25) which resulted in his hand broken.

He was reported to Swazi Police station and was released within few days and relocated to South Africa last year

Ekhethi alegelly  that he attempted to kill his wife several times over the past years. After failing to kill his wife he burnt down their home and disappeared for more than five years. When he came back around 2008 his wife Anna Dube had built their home again.

Ekhethi is said to have asked for forgiveness from his family who welcomed him with open arms. He pretended to be a changed man until last year (2021) where he picked up a fight with his elder daughter Lokuphila.

A source that witnessed several incidents over the past years said Ekethi is a dangerous person to the society who needs to be arrested.

"I have known Ekethi and his wife for more than 20year s and the  only thing that he has done is to abuse his wife and children. About 2008 he bit up Enna and almost killed her, burnt down their home and chased her away from her own home but still police have not taken any action," she said.

"If it were not for the villagers Anna could have died a long time ago. Last year I witnessed him with my own eyes when he pinned his daughter with his knee and almost killed her. His family had to leave their home again and stay on their neighbors," she said

A source said when Ekhethi relocated to South Africa they thought his family would be free.

"I was surprised to hear that Ekhethi sent  a whatsapp message telling his wife that he is coming back to kill  them. As villagers we are now living in fear l, if someone could do such a thing to his family, what could he do to strangers," she said.

"We really need the police to take action here before he kills people. The government is always preaching about gender based violence yet they are failing to deal with such issues. Ekhethi only gets arrested for a few days. The next morning you will see him roaming around the village."

