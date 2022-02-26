Fight against tick-borne diseases intensifies

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE fight against tick-borne related diseases has been escalated following the launch of the national tick-borne disease control strategy and the refurbishment of a laboratory for the production of chemicals that will reinforce other control strategies.The launch was held concurrently with the handing over of a Central Veterinary Laboratory which would help control external parasites.It is estimated that tick-borne related diseases cause 60 percent of livestock deaths in the country.Speaking during the launch yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Dr John Basera, said the strategy was specifically designed to address the scourge of tick-borne diseases.He said the Government was committed to designing and implementing effective integrated tick control programmes that minimise diseases in livestock.The programme came at a time when the country was experiencing a serious setback to livestock production owing to a spike in cattle deaths due to tick-borne diseases."Tick-borne diseases have always been a problem in Zimbabwe from time immemorial. The strategy we are launching today is specifically to address the scourge of tick-borne diseases, the most problematic of which is Theileriosis commonly known as January disease," said Dr Basera."The EU-funded Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Plan – SAFE project has come at an opportune time to buttress efforts in the fight against tick-borne diseases that have seen a number of vulnerable households lose their valuable assets and source of livelihood," he said."The national tick-borne control strategy which was developed following wide stakeholder consultations and using input from research and international best practices that have been adapted to our local environment, seeks to provide a long-lasting solution to this tick-borne disease menace."I am pleased to celebrate yet another milestone in the fight against a myriad of livestock diseases that pose a threat to our livestock industry. As you may all be aware that Zimbabwe's economy is agro-based with about 70 percent of communal farming households being in rural areas."Dr Basera said about 80 percent of the households derive their livelihoods from livestock and their products, hence the need to preserve livestock.Agriculture occupies a central place in Zimbabwe's economy and has potential to significantly reduce poverty, enhance economic growth and entrench economic stability.Dr Basera said the initiative came with a view to reverse trends in livestock deaths, which would impact on the attainment of Vision 2030 of a prosperous upper middle income economy."Animal disease remains one of the biggest constraints to livestock production and trade of livestock and livestock products. A safeguarded animal health situation is a prerequisite for increased livestock productivity and safe trade in their products," said Dr Basera."These are bold steps in the right direction to the attainment of Vision 2030, as pronounced by President Mnangagwa. The vision is inclusive and ensures that no place, no-one is left behind and leaving no stone unturned."To achieve the vision, the country has developed a number of blue prints to guide the process, among them the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, which is in turn underpinned by a number of implementation plans such as the Livestock Growth Plan.