Bosso players hold crisis meeting

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS players held a team meeting early this week in an attempt to rectify their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League form.

Players shared their views and opinions regarding Bosso's struggles in what has so far been an unacceptable start to the league in which they have only one win out of five fixtures in this campaign.

Bosso captain Ariel Sibanda and his deputy Nqobizitha Masuku faced the media yesterday and called for the Highlanders' family to stand together during this tough period.

"We were really disappointed with our last result. As senior players, we had a positive talk with the rest of the team. Sometimes as players, we have to talk between ourselves and remind each other of our duties and this great institution that we represent.

As players, we have sat down and discussed how we can turn things around. I can tell you that the boys are ready for the next game," said Sibanda.

"We are in this together as the Highlanders' family. I think we need each other more than ever. As players we feel sorry for the supporters. As we go to Mutare, my plea to fans is that we support each other in good and bad times. We believe it shall be well." Masuku also took the opportunity to apologise to the club's followers for the poor results.

"We were all not happy with the result on Sunday. We would also like to apologise to our fans as they are disappointed. We promise to turn the leaf and win our first match away from home," said Masuku.

Bosso face Tenax at Sakubva Stadium needing nothing short of victory to release pressure the players and coach Mandla Mpofu are currently under following a poor start to the season.

" It was a disappointing game on Sunday, although l am happy with the attitude of the boys considering the fact that on Sunday they were all down. On our injury bill, Andrew Tandi will be removing his stitches today and as for Ray Lunga, he is still out. Masuku is battling muscle pain, but l am sure he is going to be fit for Sunday," said coach Mpofu.

"As you all are aware, this coming game against Tenax is a must-win game. I would like to assure you that we are all doubling our efforts to make sure that we bring back three points from Mutare. We are placing all our energies on bringing home three points," said Mpofu.

Source - The Chronicle
