Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga will today lead this month's provincial clean up exercise in Bulawayo as Government intensifies efforts to build sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The President declared the first Friday of each month as the National Environment Cleaning Day when all citizens are supposed to clean their surroundings between 8am and 10am.

Launching the campaign on December 5, 2018, President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of unity and harmony to keep the environment clean.

Secretary for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Paul Nyoni yesterday confirmed that the Vice-President will attend today's event which takes place at Pumula East Shopping Centre before he later addresses residents at Isilwane Youth Centre in Pumula North.

"The Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will be the guest of honour for this month's clean-up exercise in Bulawayo.

The programme is expected to start at Pumula East Shopping where the VP will preside over programme before proceeding to Isilwane Youth Centre where he will address residents," he said.

Environmental Education and Publicity manager Mrs Amkela Sidange urged residents to use the day as a window to clean their residential areas.

"The entire country is participating in the clean up from community to provincial level and several cleaning sites have been identified across the country with some being presided over by the Presidium as they take a lead in the campaign.

In Bulawayo, we are expecting Vice President Chiwenga to preside over the clean up with another high-level delegation in Hwange," she said.

"We actually had the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa on Wednesday leading in the clean-up week to usher in the National Environment Cleaning Day."

Mrs Sidange called on every citizen to participate and thrive to set the tone towards achieving a clean and safe environment without leaving anyone and any place behind.

"This culture of cleanliness should be entrenched in us and we believe a clean and safe environment is possible through our collective efforts as citizens."

Mrs Sidange said considerable efforts are being channelled towards championing and accelerating the cleaning of the environment agenda in line with the NDS1 on promoting recycling initiatives as well as the global thrust of reducing waste in the environment, and in landfills to embrace green technologies and innovations.

"We appreciate the overwhelming support from the citizenry of Zimbabwe, corporate sector, civic organisation, religious fraternity, Government departments and ministries," she said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

1 hr ago | 470 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

2 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Violence perpetrators face full wrath of law

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZEC accredits 352 observers

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's star rally rolls into Mashonaland West

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Police seize mayoral car from ex-Gweru mayor

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Sanctions hurting even their sanction beggars

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold ore robbers appear in court

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Roads officials steal $21m tar drums

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Fight against tick-borne diseases intensifies

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe explains abstaining anti-Russia UN vote

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Social media - A vehicle for change

9 hrs ago | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days