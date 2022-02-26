Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO man who fatally stabbed his friend with a knife for mocking his girlfriend's looks has been sentenced to an effective 10 years in jail.Bongani Ngulube (20) of Mpopoma suburb knifed Siphosihle Moyo (19) after he teased his girlfriend over her "ugly" looks.Ngulube was convicted of murder with constructive intent by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda in connection with Moyo's death.In passing the sentence, Justice Dube-Banda condemned Ngulube's actions, saying he deserved a lengthy prison term.Prosecuting, Mr Trust Muduma said on February 3 last year, Ngulube and Moyo were drinking beer together at a house in Mpopoma suburb when a dispute ensued. This was after Moyo scoffed at Ngulube's girlfriend, saying she was ugly.Ngulube was angered by his friend's sentiments and an altercation between the two men arose.The dispute degenerated into a fight resulting in Ngulube pulling out an Okapi knife from his pockets and stabbing Moyo in the stomach. He collapsed and died upon admission to Mpilo Central Hospital."On the fateful day, Ngulube started drinking beer at around 10am and was later joined by the deceased and one Nkosinomusa Gumbo. They went to a house in Mpopoma and continued drinking during which an altercation ensued between the accused and deceased," said Mr Muduma.The court heard that Moyo mocked Ngulube's girlfriend's looks, which did not go down well with the accused."The deceased struck the accused once on the face and the accused retreated. Ngulube retaliated by stabbing Moyo with an Okapi knife once in the stomach and on the left forearm before he took to his heels," said Mr Muduma.The now-deceased staggered for a short distance as his intestines protruded from his stomach before he collapsed.He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by a Good Samaritan. Moyo died upon admission.According to the post mortem results, the cause of death was traumatic shock and stab wounds. In his defence through his lawyer Mr Prince Butshe of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, Ngulube said he acted in retaliation after he was provoked by the deceased."We had an argument with the deceased over some beer and my girlfriend.The deceased told me that my girlfriend was very ugly and I admonished the deceased over that issue, but he persisted before he went on to pick some stones and threw them at me," he said. "I managed to duck and we engaged in a fight before I drew a knife and stabbed the deceased in self defence."