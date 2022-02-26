Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

News / National

by Staff reporter

VETERAN striker Obadiah Tarumbwa was reportedly chucked out by Bulawayo Chiefs after he joined the team's camp late and in a drunk stupor ahead of their game against Chicken Inn a fortnight ago.Tarumbwa, who is not new to controversy, recently joined free-spending Bulawayo Chiefs together with stocky ex-Gamecocks forward Obriel Chirinda, combative Kelvin Madzongwe, Perfect Chikwende and Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis."Tarumbwa was chased out of camp a day before Bulawayo Chiefs played against Chicken Inn."He did not go into camp with the rest of the team players. He found his way to camp and he was visibly drunk."The team's technical team had no choice as they chased him out of camp,. said an impeccable source.Spirited efforts to get a comment from Tarumbwa were not fruitful as his mobile phone was not reachable.Chiefs' communications department could neither confirm nor deny the development.