Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
Cont Mhlanga has revealed a mysterious well in a rock which does not run dry at Mhlahlandlela on a tour by The Walk in partnership with Amakhosi cultural tours.
 
It is said that the water comes out of the well and flows to Limpopo River and supplies water to wild animals during dry seasons.

The mouth of the well fits a hand only and during the rain season the water would be a metre away from the mouth of the well.

"Those who are willing can take the water and wash their hands and feet before going to churches or any religious practice.

It will help connect your prayers with God," said Mhlanga. The tour took place on 26 February and participants paid $20 to be a part of the tour. The tourists had a chance to see the late King Mzilikazi's cart, old yokes which have been there for centuries and King Mzilikazi's bedroom site at Mhlahlandlela.

Mhlanga is a culturalist and a historian who is a former actor and playwright. He is respected for his many contributions in the arts industry of Zimbabwe.

He is the founder of The Walk which focuses on teaching Matabeleland history, culture and languages.


Source - B-Metro
Most Popular In 7 Days