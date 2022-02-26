Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Nketa suburb appeared in court for punching and kicking his wife after she asked him why he no longer sleeps at home.Themba Solani (34) pleaded not guilty to a physical abuse charge when he appeared before Western Commonage resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja.Allegations against him are that sometime in February while he was relaxing in the living room with his wife Simangaliso Mkandla (28), an argument broke out as his wife quizzed him over why he no longer slept at home.Solani allegedly rained blows on his wife and kicked her all over the body while shouting obscenities at her for asking why he was not sleeping at home.In his defence, Solani claimed his wife Simangaliso was very violent and went on to say whenever they had an argument she would pick anything and hit him with it and would label him a sex pest.He also said on the fateful day he was retaliating because his wife assaulted him while accusing him of having a mistress.Solani was remanded out of custody to next week on Tuesday.