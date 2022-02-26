Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE fight for the Mubaiwa headmanship has continued even after the death of former Education minister and Mashonaland East governor Aeneas Chigwedere with villager Raines Chadoka accusing him of having fraudulently taken over the leadership of the clan using his power and influence in government.Chigwedere is said to have grabbed the Mubaiwa headmanship from Chakanetsa Ingelbert Munzverengi when it was supposed to pass on to Chadoka.It is Chadoka's contention that the former governor did not belong to the family tree and, therefore, was not in line to lead the Mubaiwa clan.Chigwedere later installed his brother Elliot as headman, saying he was busy.However, when Elliot died, the controversial late historian and educationist installed Aaron Muvhimwa as acting headman, further straining his relationship with the Chadokas.Chigwedere died from COVID-19 complications last year.His demise has now emboldened Chadoka to claim what he says is rightfully his.Chadoka accused the government of hiding the family tree which should show members of the Mubaiwa clan."What is frustrating and disappointing is that the government has been unwilling to avail the family tree which shows who belongs to the Mubaiwa clan. Chigwedere does not belong to the Mubaiwa clan as shown by the family tree. What he did (Chigwedere) he went to the National Archives and removed papers that show the history of the Mubaiwa clan and put his own," Chadoka told NewsDay this week."He used his position in government to take away what belongs to me and gave it to his brother Elliot. This was done at Wedza Country Club."When his brother (Elliot) died, he went on to appoint Aaron Muvhimwa caretaker. Now after he (Aeneas) died, we now hear his son Casper wants to take over. We resist that and we demand that the family tree should be available to show who is the heir to the throne. It's time the Mubaiwa headmanship should revert to the rightful owners."