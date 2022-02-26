Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE fight for the Mubaiwa headmanship has continued even after the death of former Education minister and Mashonaland East governor Aeneas Chigwedere with villager Raines Chadoka accusing him of having fraudulently taken over the leadership of the clan using his power and influence in government.

Chigwedere is said to have grabbed the Mubaiwa headmanship from Chakanetsa Ingelbert Munzverengi when it was supposed to pass on to Chadoka.

It is Chadoka's contention that the former governor did not belong to the family tree and, therefore, was not in line to lead the Mubaiwa clan.

Chigwedere later installed his brother Elliot as headman, saying he was busy.

However, when Elliot died, the controversial late historian and educationist installed Aaron Muvhimwa as acting headman, further straining his relationship with the Chadokas.

Chigwedere died from COVID-19 complications last year.

His demise has now emboldened Chadoka to claim what he says is rightfully his.

Chadoka accused the government of hiding the family tree which should show members of the Mubaiwa clan.

"What is frustrating and disappointing is that the government has been unwilling to avail the family tree which shows who belongs to the Mubaiwa clan. Chigwedere does not belong to the Mubaiwa clan as shown by the family tree. What he did (Chigwedere) he went to the National Archives and removed papers that show the history of the Mubaiwa clan and put his own," Chadoka told NewsDay this week.

"He used his position in government to take away what belongs to me and gave it to his brother Elliot. This was done at Wedza Country Club.

"When his brother (Elliot) died, he went on to appoint Aaron Muvhimwa caretaker. Now after he (Aeneas) died, we now hear his son Casper wants to take over. We resist that and we demand that the family tree should be available to show who is the heir to the throne. It's time the Mubaiwa headmanship should revert to the rightful owners."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

1 hr ago | 478 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

3 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Violence perpetrators face full wrath of law

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZEC accredits 352 observers

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's star rally rolls into Mashonaland West

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Police seize mayoral car from ex-Gweru mayor

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Sanctions hurting even their sanction beggars

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold ore robbers appear in court

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Roads officials steal $21m tar drums

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Fight against tick-borne diseases intensifies

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe explains abstaining anti-Russia UN vote

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Social media - A vehicle for change

9 hrs ago | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days