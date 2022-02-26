Latest News Editor's Choice


7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 7-year old ECD learner died after he was mauled by a suspected rabid family dog on Wednesday morning leaving his face unrecognisable.

The deceased minor is from Madzimoyo farm near Tengwe area Chief Mjinga in Hurungwe North about 60 kilometers east of Karoi.

It is believed the minor aged 7 years was mauled by the vicious dog at the family homestead on Wednesday morning.

The suspected rabid dog is still yet to be killed, according to sources.

‘‘The vicious dog attacked the minor and he could not fight it off. He was hapless and the dog bit his chick and ate eyes, ears and left him for dead. His face was left unrecognisable'' narrated a local villager Edson Gumunyu.

The dog also attacked the minors' father when he tried to save his son.

He was forced to flee from the scene leaving the child at the mercy of the dog.

The dog only let go of the boy after scores of villagers threw stones at the pet.

The injured minor was attended to at Tengwe clinic before being transferred to Karoi district hospital en-route to Chinhoyi provincial hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Dog, #Death, #Rabid

