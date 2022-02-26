Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

News / National

by Staff reporter

PUMP and Steel Company in Bulawayo was gutted by fire on Wednesday, resulting in loss of property worth $15 million.Council's acting chief fire officer Lynos Phiri said the fire was caused by sparks from a welding machine."The fire brigade observed that the fire was concentrated on the mixing plant which is about 14mx1,25x3m full to the brim. The fire affected the overhead crane that moves the finished product. There were welding operations that were on-going resulting in the outbreak of the fire," Phiri said."The suspected cause of the fire are sparks from a welding machine that ignited paint and thinners vapour," he said.Pump and Steel manufactures windows, door frames, poles and zinc roofing sheets.