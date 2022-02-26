Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The release of a strongly-worded instruction was an "error," according to the State Department

The US has recalled a diplomatic cable that instructed its envoys to tell their Indian and UAE counterparts that their countries were "in Russia's camp" due to their neutral stance on the Ukrainian conflict.

The US State Department had on Monday forwarded the cable – labeled "sensitive, but unclassified" – to American embassies in almost 50 countries represented at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), according to an Axios website report.

The directive was distributed after last week's vote on the US-sponsored UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning the Russian "aggression" in Ukraine, in which India, the United Arab Emirates and China became the only abstaining parties.

Cables usually contain instructions to diplomats abroad on how best to relay Washington's stance to the authorities in the countries where they're stationed. This particular one suggested that they shouldn't mince words while trying to persuade India and the UAE to change their minds.
Pentagon chief weighs in on Ukraine no-fly zone

"Continuing to call for dialogue, as you have been doing in the Security Council, is not a stance of neutrality; it places you in Russia's camp, the aggressor in this conflict," the cable read, according to Axios, which saw parts of the document.

"We strongly encourage you to take the opportunity to support Ukraine in the HRC, an opportunity you failed to seize in the UNSC," it added.

The Human Rights Council is set to meet in Geneva later on Thursday to discuss its own resolution on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, on Tuesday the not-so-diplomatic cable was recalled by Washington. The State Department spokesperson explained the move to Axios by saying that "the language in question was never intended for clearance and the cable was released in error."
Ukrainian lawmaker expresses 'total disappointment' with Biden

Washington's apparent hopes to persuade India – which also has close relations with Russia, especially in the defense sector – to become its ally in countering China's influence in Asia, while the oil-rich UAE has been one of America's key Arab partners for decades.

The US has been actively rallying the international community to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It had also imposed additional sanctions on Moscow and organized supplies of lethal arms to Kiev.

Russia insisted that sending its troops to Ukraine a week ago was the only way to end a "genocide" being perpetrated by Kiev in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and to prevent the Ukrainian government from attempting to reclaim those areas by force.

According to Moscow, it has no plans to occupy the neighboring state, the aim of the incursion being to "denazify" and "demilitarize" Ukrainian authorities.Kiev has denied masterminding a full-scale assault on the two south-eastern republics, and accused Moscow of waging an unprovoked war.

Source - rt
More on: #Russia, #Ukraine

Comments


Must Read

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

1 hr ago | 481 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

3 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Violence perpetrators face full wrath of law

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZEC accredits 352 observers

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's star rally rolls into Mashonaland West

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Police seize mayoral car from ex-Gweru mayor

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Sanctions hurting even their sanction beggars

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold ore robbers appear in court

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Roads officials steal $21m tar drums

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Fight against tick-borne diseases intensifies

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe explains abstaining anti-Russia UN vote

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Social media - A vehicle for change

9 hrs ago | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days