Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two soldiers from the Presidential Guard have been arrested after a family was robbed at gunpoint at a farm in Beatrice, Mashonaland East.

Police are also holding a third man, who retired from the same army unit.

Munyaradzi Munyuki, 27, Busani Moyo, 29, and Shadreck Kadira, 33, stole property worth US$2,135 in the robbery on the night of February 28.

Munyuki and Moyo are members of the elite 1st Presidential Guard Battalion, whose duty is to secure President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Kadira left service.

Police said the trio, in connivance with three others, launched a raid on Houmoed Farm where they quickly overpowered Luke Williams, 19, who was relaxed in his bedroom cottage.

After he was tied with shoe laces and had a gun pointed at him, he handed the robbers US$250. The robbers then moved on to the main house where they woke up David George Rickards, 67, and his wife Philliper Rickards, 62.

After threatening to shoot the couple, police say Philliper handed over US$850. The robbers also forced the couple to open the safe which had Z$1,000 in Z$5 notes. The robbers did not take anything.

The alarm was triggered, police say, when one of the robbers tried to switch off the outside lights. That woke up farm workers and the Rickards' son, Stewart, who called Beatrice police.

The robbers fled, splitting into two groups of three.

Officers tracked their footprints to the Harare-Masvingo Road and observed Munyuki, Moyo and Kadira trying to flag down vehicles heading towards Harare.

Police sourced a private vehicle which stopped for the suspects, before driving towards Harare. A trap had been set at a police roadblock 20km out of Beatrice and the trio was placed under arrest.

Police recovered a bracelet and a knife stolen at the farm. They also recovered US$160, US$172 and US$155 from each of the suspects.

Investigators are on the hunt for the three other suspects only identified as Shumba Murambwi, a Junior and one Kheda.

Armed robberies by Zimbabwe's poorly-paid soldiers are on the rise. In January, the Zimbabwe National Army issued a statement saying it does not "condone cases of indiscipline and misconduct", warning soldiers that they would be given "deterrent sentences and discharged from the military with ignominy."

Armed robberies are also fuelled by Zimbabweans' distrust of banks, which results in many people keeping large sums of money in their homes.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

1 hr ago | 483 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

3 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Violence perpetrators face full wrath of law

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZEC accredits 352 observers

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's star rally rolls into Mashonaland West

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Police seize mayoral car from ex-Gweru mayor

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Sanctions hurting even their sanction beggars

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold ore robbers appear in court

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Roads officials steal $21m tar drums

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Fight against tick-borne diseases intensifies

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe explains abstaining anti-Russia UN vote

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Social media - A vehicle for change

9 hrs ago | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days