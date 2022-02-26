'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

News / National

by Staff reporter

One of the Citizens' Coalition for Change supporter who was injured after violence broke out during a rally in KwekweGermany-based Zimbabwean historian Professor Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni says Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's comparison of main opposition Citizens Coaliton for Change to lice (parasitic insects) that needs to be crushed is "genocidal politics" and "incitement of violence"."Every election time is turned into war time! Why? Innocent lives have been lost because of this practice of politics of violence and death," Ndlovu-Gatsheni said."Liberation struggle was for democracy not for invention of a violent and entitled Chimurenga aristocracy that has no respect for citizens and their precious lives!!!"